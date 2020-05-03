100 Hours 100 Stars: Javed Akhtar says son Farhan Akhtar’s success surprised him

bollywood

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:24 IST

Javed Akhtar was among the celebs who spoke to Fever network as part of their 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative to pay tribute to frontline workers during coronavirus epidemic.

The veteran artiste spoke about the time that he and Salim Khan worked together. He revealed while the stories were written by Salim, he was the dialogue writer and they collaborated while writing screenplay. “But we shared the credits on all three.

Salim-Javed are considered perhaps the most successful screenwriting duoin Hindi films, having lent their names to films such as Sholay, Trishul and Deewar to name just a few.

He also spoke about his children, daughter Zoya and son Farhan. Javed Akhtar said that he was confident that Zoya Akhtar would do something in her life because she was always inquisitive and rebellious. She would question everything and Javed Akhtar knew that this inquisitiveness and questioning attitude would take her somewhere.

He said he had concerns about son Farhan who was always ‘agyakaari’ and would accept everything that he would say silently. He never counter questioned or went against his parents. However, he said he is very happy with Farhan’s success “It was at the age of 20 that he changed gears and grew. He has really surprised me,” he said. He went on to say that he is proud that his children didn’t compromise with their aesthetics to find success.

100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.