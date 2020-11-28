e-paper
5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone has shared three unseen pictures from the making of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. The film turned five on Saturday and starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:28 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in stills from Tamasha.
Deepika Padukone is celebrating five years of her film, Tamasha. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali and starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapooor. She marked its fifth anniversary by sharing some unseen pictures from the making of the film.

Sharing the behind-the-scene pictures on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “#5YearsOfTamasha #5YearsofTara @imtiazaliofficial #RanbirKapoor.” The first picture showed Ranbir and Deepika filming a scene in which they seemed to be in the middle of a tense conversation. A lightman was seen holding a light for them from a distance. The second picture showed Deepika’s closeup in front of a clapperboard that had the scene and take written on it. She seemed to be lost in deep thought. The third picture showed Ranbir performing on stage during the play in the climax. He was seen in a robot’s costume.

 

Deepika had earlier changed the profile pictures of her various social media accounts to that of Ranbir and her, in a still from Tamasha. She had also changed her name to Tara.

While she had played the role of Tara, Ranbir had played Ved in the film. It was shot in multiple locations including Corsica, Shimla, Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Tokyo. The film had collected about Rs 67 crore at the domestic box office with mixed reviews.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted at Gateway of India after shooting for Shakun Batra’s next

On being enquired about how she managed to maintain a successful chemistry with Ranbir in the film, Deepika had told Filmfare in an interview, “It’s not something that’s crossed my mind while on set, ‘Oh I have had a personal equation with someone and so now how is that going to translate’. I believe chemistry is based on the trust between two performers. What actually works is something intangible – being extremely comfortable in each other’s presence and like you said being completely naked and just letting go. Imtiaz Ali noticed this about Ranbir and me – there’s a lot of comfort and a trust that we will take care of each other during the scene. We’re not trying to be one up on each other. It’s not like ‘this is my scene, I’m going to steal the scene’ or ‘this is his scene and I’m going to overshadow him’. Imtiaz believed that we as two characters surrendered to each other and our energies came together to execute what he wanted.”

