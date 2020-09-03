Aamir Khan mourns the death of his Marathi teacher Suhas Limaye: ‘You have been one of my best teachers’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:00 IST

Actor Aamir Khan took to Twitter to express his grief at the passing away of his Marathi teacher. The actor fondly recalled the four years they spent together.

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear that my Marathi Sir Mr Suhas Limaye passed away yesterday. Sir, you have been one of my best teachers. I have enjoyed every moment that I spent with you. Your curiosity, and your desire to learn and share, is what made you the fantastic teacher that you have always been. The 4 years we spent together have been most memorable. Every moment that we have spent together is etched in my memory. You taught me not just Marathi, but about so many other things too. Thank you. You will be surely missed, Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Through much of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, Aamir has maintained a low profile. In June this year, several members of his staff had tested positive to coronavirus. The actor had tweeted to say: “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society.”

He had also talked about his concern for his mother, who was to be tested as well. He had continued, “The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

On July 1, however, the actor had confirmed to say that his mother too had tested negative to the deadly virus. He had said via a tweet: “Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes.”

Before the lockdown came into place, Aamir had been busy shooting for his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The shoot had taken him to Punjab, Manali and Rajasthan. Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is the female lead in the film, had accompanied him for the Punjab shoot. The film is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan, known for his film Secret Superstar, which was an Aamir Khan production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more