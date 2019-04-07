Aamir Khan runs into Chiranjeevi Garu in Japan, says ‘You are always such an inspiration sir’. See pic

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is preparing for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, ran into Telugu star Chiranjeevi in Japan and spoke about the experience on Twitter, along with a picture of the duo.

Sharing his excitement, Aamir wrote, “Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) . Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir. Love. a.”

Aamir, who was last seen in the box office dud Thugs of Hindostan, has announced a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Titled Lal Singh Chaddha, the film will be directed by Secret Superstar’s Advait Chandan.

“My next film is finalised, it is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. We have bought the rights from Paramount and I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh,” Aamir told reporters during his birthday celebrations earlier this year.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump won six Oscars - including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks. Based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name, Forest Gump also starred Robin Wright and traced the life of Forrest Gump - a man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

Talking about the failure of Thugs, and director Vijay Krishna Acharya facing the brunt of the blame, Aamir had said in an interview, “I think every director who I work with, all directors are good with their good intentions. We all want to make good films but sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’m a team player. If my director has gone wrong somewhere then even I have gone wrong. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have also gone wrong. There is no problem to accept that. We will learn from our mistakes.”

Chiranjeevi, who started out in 1978, continues to rule the Telugu film industry. He will soon be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy- a film based on the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 11:25 IST