Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan chills in a pool, enjoys reading in a bathtub during Lonavala getaway. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:29 IST

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has shared two pictures from her recent Lonavala getaway. The star kid, who recently made her directorial debut with the play Euripides’ Medea, said she needed a break before returning to work.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, “I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I’m back to work. Thanks for waiting #timeout #metime #breathe #nowtogetbacktowork.”

While one picture shows her chilling in a pool surrounded by trees, another shows her lazying around in a bathtub with a book in her hand and enjoying an unobstructed view of the hills.

Ira recently moved into a new house all by herself and shared pictures of her new place on Instagram. “Look at my new home,” and added the hashtags, “#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse,” she wrote along with the pictures.

Also read: 2 years of Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was very troubled during shoot’, felt ‘lost’ after release

Ira also talked about suffering from depression in a video shared on World Mental Health Day in October. She said in the video, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better. Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

Ira is Aamir’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. The two also have an elder son, Junaid Khan. Aamir and his second wife Kiran Rao are parents to son Azad Rao Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more