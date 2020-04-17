e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha pushed, likely to release ‘next year’, says writer Atul Kulkarni

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha pushed, likely to release ‘next year’, says writer Atul Kulkarni

Aamir Khan’s hotly anticipated new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will likely be pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic, writer Atul Kulkarni has said.

bollywood Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha.
         

Actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which was slated for a Christmas release, will likely be pushed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Filming is yet to be completed on the project, an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Writer Atul Kulkarni told Pinkvilla, “Laal Singh Chaddha, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December.”

In the film, Aamir plays a Sikh man on a cross-country journey. Desribing the character, Aamir had told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

 

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena, who has worked with Aamir in films such as Talaash and 3 Idiots, said that she agreed to do the film mostly because she wanted to work with Aamir again. She told Mid-Day, “I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision.”

Aamir’s last release was the critical and commercial disaster, Thugs of Hindostan. He told Hindustan Times that he felt obligated to apologise to fans after it didn’t work. “I felt emotionally that I should address it and apologise to people for not living up to the expectations,” he said.

