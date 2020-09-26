e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, fans say ‘he’s looking so young’. Watch video

Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, fans say ‘he’s looking so young’. Watch video

Aamir Khan was spotted by his fans as he shot for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi. The film is a remake of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump and has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha next year.
Actor Aamir Khan is back to work for wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir was spotted filming a scene in the streets of Delhi with his crew, in full costume.

A fan-made video shows Aamir talking to his production team before filming a scene. He is seen in a bright orange shirt and high-waisted blue jeans. He sports a clean-shaven look and has styled his hair in a neat way. He is also seen with a kada on his right arm and some books in his left hand.

Aamir’s fans could not believe how young he looked in the video. “He is looking so young. Who can say he is 55,” wrote a fan. “Amazing ! Magnificent ! My idol You are the best Infinitely beloved,” wrote another.

 

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of 1994 hit Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead. Aamir will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in the film, who also left for Delhi last week with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Kareena is pregnant with her second child and hopes to finish her portion of the film in time, before her baby bump becomes visible.

The film was scheduled to release in December this year but has now be rescheduled to Christmas 2021. The film’s shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film’s shoot is yet to be finished. According to Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently focused on completing the movie.

“We will still keep the Chirstmas date, not 2020, but in 2021. #LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir_khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!” Andhare wrote on Twitter.

Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The film has music by Pritam with Amitabh Bhattacharya credited for the lyrics. Khan, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

