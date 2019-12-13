Aamir Khan wishes Rajinikanth on birthday, signs off as ‘your loving fan’

bollywood

Actor Rajinikanth can truly claim to be popular all over India which was evident from the good wishes he received from all quarters on his birthday on Thursday. Among the big names who wished him was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Taking to social media, he wrote, “Dearest @rajinikanth Sir, wishing you many happy returns of the day! May you have a great year! May good health and happiness always be with you. Your loving fan. Aamir.” Aamir signed it off by calling himself ‘your loving fan’.

Among others who wished him were Neena Gupta and singer Anup Jalota. Neena even expressed a desire to work with the veteran Tamil actor.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, remains busy as ever despite advancing age. This year he delivered a mega hit with Petta and will soon be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar. The latter will see him play a cop after 25 years. The buzz around the film is already high - with fans approving of the film’s various posters. Leaked images from the film’s extensive shoot in Mumbai have gone viral on several occasions.

While his plunge into politics is still unclear, Rajinikanth had already greenlit other film projects - one of them being with Viswasam director, Siva.

Aamir, meanwhile, has been working on his next, Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The actor and his leading lady, Kareena Kapoor had camped in Chandigarh for a 20-day-long shoot. The leaked images from the shoot of both the actors went viral in no time. Kareena and Aamir were seen in rather humble get-ups -- while Aamir was in a lilac shirt, a matching pagdi (Sikh headgear) and pair of trousers/jeans, Kareena was seen in a pale pink kurta, white salwar and a purple dupatta.

Couple of days back another bunch of pictures of Aamir, this time from the shoot of the film in Jaisalmer, went viral. It showed Aamir in a rather unkempt avatar - long and flowing beard and dull clothes. There was a distinct unwashed and fatigued look to the pictures.

Aamir has had a golden run of the last couple of years with films like 3 Idiots, Dangal and Secret Star succeeding at the box office. His last film, Thugs of Hindostan, was a disaster and tanked badly at the box office.

