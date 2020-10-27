Aayush Sharma celebrates 30th birthday with wife Arpita and their kids. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:05 IST

Actor Aayush Sharma turned 30 on Monday and celebrated his big day with the whole family. Aayush cut his birthday cake with wife Arpita Khan Sharma and their two kids--son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Aayush received a surprise from Arpita as she decorated the house for a party. She filled the house with lighted candles and pictures that document his memories with his close ones. A video shared by Aayush showed pictures of the actor with his family as well as friends, tracing his journey.

“Thank You Everyone Well this is a beautiful surprise. It has really made my birthday very special. Thank you so much @arpitakhansharma for not only making my birthday special but also making me cherish each and every day of my life To see 30 years of my life like this makes me very emotional. So many memories from my childhood have been revisited. I would like to thank @sohailkhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial @atulreellife @ayaanagnihotri @alizehshahofficial @jonathanmtucker @badboyshah @aslisona @vaibhavi.merchant @fukravarun @iamzahero @maheshmanjrekar @azeemdayani @aalimhakim @rohiniyer @avigowariker @iamhumaq @vishalmishraofficial @abhiraj88 @warinahussain @manishmalhotra05 @castingchhabra @saieemmanjrekar @darshanyewalekar @rohanshrestha for taking out time and sending your best wishes .. due to the current times we cant really meet but you all have made it very special for me. The actual footage of this video is too long to be put up on Instagram. I would like to thank all my family members and friends who have send in there best wishes. I’ve seen it all and thank you deeply. Also I would like to thank everyone who’s sending there best wishes on Instagram. I’m extremely lucky to have friends like you,” he wrote. The video included messages from Helen, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Ahil and Ayat, Arpita and the rest of his friends and family.

The birthday party was attended by Arbaaz, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and a few other friends. Aayush cut multiple birthday cakes with Ayat in his arms and Ahil guiding his hand. Soon Arpita joined in and fed all of them pieces of cakes.

Aayush and Arpita welcomed Ayat last year. Talking about her, Aayush had told Hindustan Times, “Ahil thought the baby would be his size and he’ll be able to play with her. He was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this over protective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt.”

Aayush made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018. He will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Guns of the North.

