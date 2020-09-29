Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies by suicide in Mumbai flat, family claims it is a murder

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:10 IST

A 26-year-old television actor Akshat Utkarsh from Bihar was found dead in his rented apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Sunday night. According to Amboli police officials, Akshat died by suicide and was depressed due to lack of work. His family, however, has dismissed the depression narrative, claiming that the aspiring actor was murdered. His body was taken to his native Muzaffarpur by his family on Tuesday. They have alleged police negligence.

The police officials said Akshat used to stay with one of his female friend at a society near Andheri, RTO when the incident happened. According to his roommate’s statement, Akshat was behaving as usual on Sunday evening and they as usual chatted about various things and then had dinner together before going to sleep.

“At around 11.30 pm when she woke up to use the washroom, she found Akshat dead in his room, after which she immediately called the police,” said an officer from Amboli police station. A team of police officials rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared dead before arrival. After which the body was shifted to Cooper hospital for autopsy report, added the officer.

Someshwar Kanthe, senior police inspector at Amboli police station said, “We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM.”

Police officials who have questioned his friends that Akshat was in depression as there was no job because of the lockdown and because he had to borrow money from his family and friends.

Speaking to Hindustan, his maternal uncle Ranjit Singh said that Akshat has been murdered. He said the Mumbai Police didn’t take the matter seriously and didn’t even lodge an FIR in the case. He also dismissed that Akshat was in depression, saying that the actor was looking for work and had also found a film.