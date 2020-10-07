e-paper
Actor to tender apology to Richa Chadha in defamation case

At the Richa Chadha defamation case hearing at the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, the defendant actor agreed to apologise to Richa and withdraw her statement.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha will get an apology from the actor who is the defendant in the case.
         

Richa Chadha will receive apology from the actor she filed a defamation suit against in September. During Wednesday’s hearing of the case at the Bombay High Court, the actor, represented by her lawyer, said that she is ready to withdraw her statement against Richa and apologise.

Richa retweeted live commentary from the court. Advocate Nitin Satpute, who was appearing for the defendant, said, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.” Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, who is also a defendant in the case, will also not share or add any content pertaining to Richa or the matter till Monday.

 

The defendant actor had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape in September. In an interview, she also said that he told her how Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi got work from him in exchange for sexual favours. Richa then filed a defamation suit against her, seeking a compensation of Rs 1.1 crore.

Richa had filed the defamation suit against the actor, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case. Richa filed the suit over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by the actor in connection with her charges against filmmaker.

Richa has alleged that the acts have resulted in “tarnishing her reputation” and “subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony.”

