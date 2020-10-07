Actor to tender apology to Richa Chadha in defamation case

bollywood

Richa Chadha will receive apology from the actor she filed a defamation suit against in September. During Wednesday’s hearing of the case at the Bombay High Court, the actor, represented by her lawyer, said that she is ready to withdraw her statement against Richa and apologise.

Richa retweeted live commentary from the court. Advocate Nitin Satpute, who was appearing for the defendant, said, “My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.” Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, who is also a defendant in the case, will also not share or add any content pertaining to Richa or the matter till Monday.

The defendant actor had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of rape in September. In an interview, she also said that he told her how Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi got work from him in exchange for sexual favours. Richa then filed a defamation suit against her, seeking a compensation of Rs 1.1 crore.

Richa had filed the defamation suit against the actor, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her in the alleged rape case. Richa filed the suit over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by the actor in connection with her charges against filmmaker.

Richa has alleged that the acts have resulted in “tarnishing her reputation” and “subjected her to immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunities and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony.”

