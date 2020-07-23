e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani says camps exist in Bollywood: ‘Karan Johar is a distant relative but I have never been close to anyone’

Aftab Shivdasani says camps exist in Bollywood: ‘Karan Johar is a distant relative but I have never been close to anyone’

Aftab Shivdasani said that he has never been a part of a camp because he did not want to be ‘owned’ by a production house.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aftab Shivdasani said that camps have always existed in Bollywood.
Aftab Shivdasani said that camps have always existed in Bollywood.
         

At a time when the inner workings of Bollywood are under scrutiny, Aftab Shivdasani has said that camps have always existed in the industry. He said that he purposely refrained from being a part of any of them, choosing, instead, to maintain cordial relations with every producer.

In an interview with The Times of India, Aftab said, “This groupism was called campism in the early 2000s where people were saying, ‘This one belongs to YRF, Bhatt or other camps.’ I was never subjected to this as I always worked with a wide spectrum of producers and I was friendly to all but never close. Therefore, whenever they had a role and they would call me then I would go and meet them.”

Despite doing multiple films with Vikram Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma, Aftab was never a part of their camps, he said. “It’s basically how you conduct yourself and I have been friendly to all. Karan (Johar) is even a distant relative of mine but I have never been close to anyone,” he said, adding that he did not like the idea of being ‘owned’ by a production house and would rather take charge of his own career.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

Aftab worked as a child artiste on many popular films such as Mr India, Shahenshah and ChaalBaaz before making his debut in a leading role with Mast in 1999. He has starred in films such as Kasoor, Awara Paagal Deewana, Masti, Hungama and 1920: The Evil Returns.

Currently, Aftab is shooting for the Zee5 series Poison 2, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 30, he took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of getting his hair done and shooting with restrictions. In his caption, he wrote, “..And so it re-begins. Time to work with life than against it. Shoot for Poison 2 resumes. Need your positive wishes. All safety measures in place. #wewillwin #poison2 #zee5.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amid political crisis, Congress divided over assembly floor test in Rajasthan
Amid political crisis, Congress divided over assembly floor test in Rajasthan
Indo-Israeli scientists to work on 4 Covid tests through voice, breath and saliva
Indo-Israeli scientists to work on 4 Covid tests through voice, breath and saliva
Shudder to think ‘desperate acts’ pay cuts can trigger, say Air India pilots
Shudder to think ‘desperate acts’ pay cuts can trigger, say Air India pilots
Uddhav Thackeray asks for blood and plasma donations, won’t celebrate birthday this year
Uddhav Thackeray asks for blood and plasma donations, won’t celebrate birthday this year
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
‘Fake’: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued firms globally, ranks 48
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued firms globally, ranks 48
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In