Agastya Nanda’s quirky Instagram debut makes Suhana Khan want to unfollow him, Alia Bhatt asks ‘please explain your behaviour’

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 08:54 IST

Earlier this week, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda launched a quirky Instagram account that has attracted the attention of everyone from his uncle, Abhishek Bachchan, to his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and friends Suhana Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Agastya’s Instagram has the appearance of a scrapbook, and includes pictures with his sister and friends. Nearly all of them have been ‘liked’ by Abhishek.

One of the 12 posts is a throwback image of Agastya and Navya, who replied in the comments section, “Oh hello.” In the comments section of another post, Navya asked, “Are you trying to be edgy?” The post shows Agastya, with the words ‘I believe in the hustle, I don’t f**k with luck’ written next to him. Alia echoed Navya’s sentiments and wrote, “hahaha exactly please explain your actions”.

Agastya is the grandson of Ritu Nanda, the late sister of actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia is dating Rishi’s son, Ranbir Kapoor. He is the son of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

“Unfollowing,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, in the comments section of one of Agastya’s most recent posts. Agastya and Suhana’s friendship goes back a long way, and the two have often posed for pictures together. Suhana, along with her family, is in the UAE, where the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League is taking place.

Earlier this year, during the coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh had shared a picture of himself, working out at his home gym with Agastya. “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..” he’d written.

