e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ahead of Chhalaang, Rajkummar Rao reveals his nickname from school days. Watch

Ahead of Chhalaang, Rajkummar Rao reveals his nickname from school days. Watch

Rajkummar Rao, who plays a PT teacher in Chhalaang, says PT is his favourite subject and goes on to reveal his childhood nickname, Roger.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rajkummar Rao talks about his favourite subject in school.
Rajkummar Rao talks about his favourite subject in school.
         

Actor Rajkummar Rao has revealed that his PT teacher in school used to call him Roger and added that it was also his favourite subject as there was no homework involved. As he gears up for the direct-to-digital release of Chhalaang, Rajkummar has shared a video on Twitter.

He tweeted, “My favourite teacher in school was my PT teacher... aur kyun, yeh bhi sun lo aur dekh bhi lena Watch now.”

The video opens with Rajlkummar talking to the camera and saying, “PT (physical training) has been my favourite subject and the PT teacher was my favourite teacher since childhood and the main reason for my choice was that he did not give any homework. Also, there is no punishment in this subject. Students are asked to stand outside the classroom when punished in other classes. Now, PT is taught in open grounds, where will you send the kids as punishment, outside the school?”

 

Revealing his childhood nickname, Rajkummar further said, “The most memorable thing about these classes were that we all had nicknames. Dinesh in my class was called Dhyanchand, Mike became Milkha Singh and Vishal was Vishwanathan. I was either Raju, my pet name, or Roger. Roger Binny. He had an entire sports team in the class. In fact, there was a point when I’d not react to ‘Raj’ but promptly said ‘yes’ to Roger.”

“No matter how much I laugh remembering those days, I really miss him. I know he was the one who taught us to stay healthy and fit. I recently met my PT teacher and he told me: ‘You are doing nice in life, very good. But why did you change your name, Roger?’,” the actor added and then went on to introduce his upcoming film Chhalaang where he essays the role of a PT teacher.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is set to land online on November 13 on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar and has been produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg.

Also read: Dilip Joshi feels quality of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has suffered, says ‘it has become almost like a factory’

Chhalaang stars Rajkummar alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna. Apart from Chhalaang, Rajkummar also has Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer Ludo which is set for a digital release soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Symptoms or not, UK to pilot whole-city testing in Liverpool
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In