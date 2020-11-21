e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her dad on his birth anniversary, calls him her ‘guardian angel’. See pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers her dad on his birth anniversary, calls him her ‘guardian angel’. See pic

Aishwarya Rai and her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan paid homage to her father, late Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary. See their posts here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 08:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan posted pictures on Instagram on her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan posted pictures on Instagram on her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.
         

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to remember her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. She called him her ‘guardian angel’.

Sharing a picture of her father, she wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY.” Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his late father-in-law and wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.”

 
 

In 2017, Krishnaraj died at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, reportedly after struggling with cancer for many years. He was an army biologist by profession. That year, the Bachchans had cancelled all celebrations in their household as a mark of respect. On his death anniversary in March this year, Aishwarya had again called her late father, her guardian angel. She had written: ““LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND. Our Guardian Angel Alllllways.”

Aishwarya is very particular about special days like birthdays and anniversaries. Just a couple of days back, she celebrated her daughter Aaradhya’s ninth birthday. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, they did not throw a lavish party, like they usually do.

Sharing a picture with her daughter, Aishwarya had written: “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life Love, Love LOVE YOU.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma enjoys tea-time with father in Virat Kohli’s absence, refuses to crop him out of photo despite his request

This year, the Bachchans did not host their annual Diwali party too. The reasons were the pandemic and the death of Ritu Nanda, the mother-in-law of Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Confirming it, Abhishek had told Spotboye in an interview: “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
Govt may rush Covid teams to more states
Govt may rush Covid teams to more states
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In