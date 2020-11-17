Aishwarya Rai’s birthday post for Aaradhya has inside pics from party, Abhishek Bachchan and lots of love

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to send some birthday love to her daughter, Aaradhya, who turned nine on Monday. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, which also included Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya wrote an adorable message about how she will always love Aaradhya unconditionally.

In the photos, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a black kurta with an embroidered neckline. The birthday girl wore a baby pink frock with a heavily embellished Peter Pan collar and a matching hairband. Abhishek, meanwhile, was casually dressed in a half-sleeved shirt.

“HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life. Love, Love LOVE YOU,” Aishwarya wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

“God bless,” Neena Gupta commented on the post. Fans also sent some major love. “Aww!! Beautiful family photos. Happy Birthday Aaradhya!,” one wrote. “Love and Happiness,” another commented. “Happy birthday beta!! She is so beautiful,” a third wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a sweet birthday post for his granddaughter. Sharing a fan-made collage of her pictures, from the age of one to nine, he wrote, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love.”

In July, the Bachchans --Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya-- were diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for treatment. In a blog post that month, Amitabh revealed how he could not hold back his emotions when Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged after recovering from the virus, and the little one consoled him. He had written, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

