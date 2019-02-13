Akshay Kumar calls Twinkle Khanna ‘maha pakau’ for trying to teach him this English word

Twinkle Khanna on Monday shared a new picture of husband Akshay Kumar, and also offered an insight into the sort of discussions they have over breakfast.

Alongside a picture of Akshay wearing a black turtleneck, Twinkle wrote, “A tip for Indian men:A black turtleneck can make most of you seem exponentially smarter- Just don’t ask the woman sitting on the other side of your granola what ‘exponentially’ means. Also it doesn’t help if you call the other person ’Maha Pakau’ when they give you the definition.”

Twinkle is known for her quirky sense of humour, has written three books and is the author of a Sunday column, Mrs Funnybones. Her most recent release was a collection of short stories, Pyjamas are Forgiving. Akshay wrote about the book on Twitter. “Pyjamas are forgiving in nature, it’s jeans that really know how to hold a grudge.” This and more such witty writing in the wife’s latest book, #PyjamasAreForgiving. Released today, grab your copies now!@mrsfunnybones #CheerleaderForLife,” he’d written.

On being the best-selling Indian female writer of 2018, Twinkle told Hindustan Times, “When you are writing, what you are doing is basically playing out the arguments in your head, it is primarily for yourself. It is only after you are done, that the reader and various apprehensions begin to make an appearance. The fact that Pyjamas Are Forgiving has done so well just makes all the long hours chained to the desk and, I suppose, the inherent solitude that accompanies the writing process, a little more worthwhile.”

Twinkle and Akshay often share updates from their lives on social media, including their many vacations and their children. Twinkle was recently spotted book shopping with daughter Nitara, whom the celebrity couple have tried to keep away from media glare.

Akshay released the teasers of his upcoming film, Kesari recently. He will also be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in Good News.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:20 IST