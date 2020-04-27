Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation: ‘We are safe and alive because of them’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:44 IST

Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. The actor has made the contribution keeping in mind the recent demise of Mumbai Police head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve at a time when the police is working relentlessly to maintain law and order amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar for his contribution, Mumbai Police tweeted Monday: “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Reacting to their tweet, Akshay expressed: “I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them.”

I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mgJyxCdbOP pic.twitter.com/nDymEdeEtT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 27, 2020

Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund to support the government’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. He had donated a sum of Rs 25 crores last month.

Also read: Aryan Khan once ‘beat up a girl’ for calling Shah Rukh Khan fat. So the actor got six-pack abs in Om Shanti Om

Earlier this month, the Mission Mangal actor had donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a tough cop in Sooryavanshi, which is the next film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more