Alaya F lands a role in Student of the Year 3 soon after Jawaani Jaaneman release: report

bollywood

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:12 IST

Alaya F, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman on Friday, seems to have already bagged her second film. According to a report in Filmfare, a source has claimed that Alaya has been chosen to play one of the female leads in Student of the Year 3.

The report also adds that the shooting of the film will begin in Bangkok this summer. A confirmation on the same is still awaited from the makers of the franchise, Karan Johar led Dharma Productions.

Alaya is the latest star kid to join the industry but got a thumbs up from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film said about her, “Alaya F is a good fit for Tia, the girl out to find her dad. Vulnerable and honest, her chemistry with Saif lifts the film.”

Karan Johar had already hinted about SOTY 3 while making an announcement for SOTY 2. He’d written on Twitter, “Am so excited and proud to handed the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing.” Even Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with the original, had said in one of his interviews, “People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share the secret of a strong relationship in new TV commercial. Watch

Alaya had named Student of the Year 2 actors Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria (both of them made their debut with the film) in one of her interviews about how she learns from the mistakes made by her contemporaries. She had said, “Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take a note of their good points. I’ve also learnt to see them in the limelight.”

The debutante not just has a pleasant onscreen appearance but is also good with words. On being asked to comment on nepotism, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We need to realise that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more