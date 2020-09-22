Ali Fazal defends Richa Chadha after Payal Ghosh’s allegations: ‘My love has stood up for women time and time again’

bollywood

Ali Fazal has defended his girlfriend Richa Chadha after her name was dragged in Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap. Ali took to Instagram to repost the official statement shared by Richa’s lawyer on Monday and said that Richa has always championed justice for women.

Payal had alleged that Anurag was sexually inappropriate towards her in ‘2014-2015’, an allegation which he called “baseless”. Payal also claimed that Anurag said that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Richa. Richa’s lawyer issued a statement on Monday, saying that the actor has initiated ‘appropriate legal action’ against Payal for falsely dragging her into the controversy.

Ali reshared the statement on Instagram and wrote a long note about Richa and all that she has done for the society. “My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over,” he wrote.

“I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness,” he added.

“I say this today, not because you’re my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you. . Love you . With you. Always,” he wrote. Replying to his post, Richa wrote, “Grateful for you! Today and always.” Choreographer Lauren Gottileb also commented, “Richas’s name being taken like that was terrible. But THIS, what you have spoken about her in support this is a relationship we can all look up to! God bless you both.”

Anurag, too, shared a statement from his lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, that said the 48-year-old director has been “fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.” Dismissing the allegations on Sunday, Anurag called Payal’s claim an attempt to “silence” him for his outspoken views.

The director found support in his industry friends, including Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj and actor Kalki Koechlin who credited him for creating safe work space for women.

