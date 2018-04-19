Ali Zafar denies sexual harassment allegations, says silence is not an option

Ali Zafar, the Pakistani actor-singer, has responded to allegations of sexual harassment, made by a former colleague on Thursday. Zafar had been accused of physically harassing a person whom he had shared the stage with on numerous occasions in the past. He wrote, “I am deeply aware and in support of the global #Metoo movement and what it stands for. I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness. I will do the same today. I have nothing to hide, silence is not an option.”

He added, “I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms *****. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendetta on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and fans. Ultimately, I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails.”

The singer who had claimed that Ali Zafar harassed her had written on Twitter, “Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo.”

Read | Pakistani actor Ali Zafar accused of sexually harassing singer

She said, “I have been subjected to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young or just entering the industry. This happened to be despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

#Metoo began in Hollywood when artistes - cast and crew came forward to share their experience of sexual harassment in the past. This was after producer Harvey Weinsten was accused by many of the women in the industry of harassing them.

Follow @htshowbiz for more