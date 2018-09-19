Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt to star in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2? See new pics

We’ve known that Mahesh Bhatt-directed Sadak, Pooja Bhatt’s 1991 hit film, where she plays a sex worker, was going to make a great sequel. Now the possibility of the romantic thriller — which also starred Sanjay Dutt — getting a sequel with the filmmaker’s other daughter, actor Alia Bhatt, seems even more likely.

While the Sadak 2 cast hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, Alia and Sanjay, along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, were spotted together at filmmakers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Mumbai office on Tuesday. According to report in Mumbai Mirror, the trio has kicked off work on their new film together.

Rumours have been swirling around Sadak 2 for months. The film was announced by Vishesh Films in July and is set to release in November 2019. Now, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, the odds that the Sadak sequel will star Alia, Sanjay and Aditya are extremely high after the stars met for “over an hour” at “Bhatt’s Khar office around 5 pm” on Tuesday. What’s more, chances are that the film’s cast could officially be announced as soon as, on Thursday.

“The discussion mostly revolved around the script and the prep, which is slated to begin shortly. While the entire team has been tight-lipped about the project, an official announcement is expected on Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday on September 20,” a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.

Sanjay has never acted with Alia or Aditya , but the young actors were last seen together in Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Dear Zindagi. While Alia played the lead in the 2016 film, it also featured a cameo by Aditya.

Sadak, directed by Mahesh, revolved around a taxi driver (played by Sanjay), who falls in love with a woman forced into prostitution (Pooja), and tries to rescue her.

Sadak 2 could be Alia’s first film with her father. Alia is now back in India after wrapping up Brahmastra shoot with actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria. The Karan Johar film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Alia is also shooting for another upcoming Karan Johar film, Kalank. The movie boasts of a huge star cast, including Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 16:20 IST