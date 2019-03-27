Alia Bhatt collects another award, crosses 30 million mark on Instagram. Here’s her heartfelt thank you video

Tuesday was an interesting day for Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who reached 30 million followers on Instagram and also won an award for her performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. While she shared a thank you note for her fans on the social media platform, her acceptance speech at Reel Awards 2018 was quite an impressive one.

Comparing the experience of working on a film and a vacation, Alia said she must ‘lose the weight’ once the vacation is over. “The process of holiday gets paid off with the weight and if you have to go back being healthy, you have to lose it. I have realised that for me it is very important post the awards to lose the ‘weight’ and the very fact that I won an award so that I can go back to ground zero and hope to be back here and then lose it again.”

Alia’s speech was lauded by Boman Irani who gave her the award. “What a humble acceptance speech for an outstanding performance, dearest Alia. Couldn’t be prouder to hand over the Best Actor Female Award for Raazi to you! The sweetest too,” he said.

Watch Alia talk at the awards night here

Alia has shared a video that is a montage of her films, starting from her debut Student of The Year (2012). Alia shared the video and wrote on Instagram, “ts been a WONDERFUL journey so far.. But but it’s justtttt the beginning .. 30M .” Alia is seen mouthing her dialogue ‘Mai paida hi hot hui thi’ from Student of the Year where she copied Kareena Kapoor Khan from Kabhi Khushi Khabhie Ghum. The videos also shows some of her best works including Gully Boy, Highway, Udta Punjab and Kapoor and Sons.

Among other Bollywood celebs, Priyanka Chopra tops the list with 37.4 million followers and Deepika Padukone boasts of 33.5 million followers.

Alia earlier won the Filmfare best actress award.

Alia is currently promoting her upcoming film Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman. She also has Brahmastra, RRR and Takht. Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. It is set to hit theatres on April 17 and was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by the late Yash Johar. Kalank has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

