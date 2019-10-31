Alia Bhatt shares new pic of dad Mahesh from Sadak 2’s shoot, mom Soni Razdan calls him ‘warrior king’

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday shared a picture of her father Mahesh Bhatt from the sets of Sadak 2, a remake of his hit ’90s film of the same name. The picture shows Mahesh in a vehicle with heavy camera equipment in his lap.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote: “It’s moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude.” The picture shows Mahesh looking away from the camera, while sitting a car with a camera in hand. The car’s seat belt is prominently visible.

Alia’s mother was among those commented on the post. She wrote: “Awww. Warrior king.” Kunal Kemmu too commented on it and wrote: “You lucky people!!” Incidentally, Kunal made his film debut in Mahesh’s 1993 film, Sir.

Alia has been shooting for Sadak 2 for a while now. This will mark her first-time collaboration with her dad. She has, in the past, often expressed apprehension about working with him, given how demanding he is as a director. When the film’s shoot began, she had written: “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”

Sadak 2 team has been shooting in Ooty for a while.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had mentioned how she was both “excited and nervous” about working with her father and her half sister Pooja. She had said, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

