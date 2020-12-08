Alia Bhatt shares wise words on rising again after ‘we fall, we break, we fail’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:20 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has been sharing words of wisdom and strength on social media lately. While she doesn’t give context to her posts, one can assume that she may be talking about all the trolling she had to suffer in the last few months.

Alia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a post about ‘rising’ again after falling, breaking and failing. “We fall. We break. We fail. But then, we rise, we heal, we overcome,” the message read. Alia had received hateful comments and threats on social media soon after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His fans were targeting ‘star kids’ for getting all attention in Bollywood and not letting outsiders such as Sushant get their due. Alia’s sister Shaheen had also shared screenshots of the comments they had been receiving.

In a recent interview to Your Story, she opened about the new venture and how all the trolling and hate she has received online recently, has motivated her to spread more kindness in the world. “The new phase of my work life will be different in taking that time off and making time for them. I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I’ve seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way,” she said.

Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is a fantasy epic long time in making. Alia was last seen in Sadak 2. It was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and also starred Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film did not receive good reviews or a positive reaction from the audience.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’

Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and RRR with SS Rajamouli. She began working on the latter this week and even shared a photo with Rajamouli on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more