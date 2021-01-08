e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan mourn death of their cat Sheeba, Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor offer condolences

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan mourn death of their cat Sheeba, Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor offer condolences

Alia Bhatt has mourned the death of cat Sheeba and has shared lovely throwback pictures with her. Her mother Soni Razdan also penned a sad note in her memory.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt has shared pictures with her late cat, Sheeba.
Alia Bhatt has shared pictures with her late cat, Sheeba.
         

Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan have mourned the loss of their pet cat, Sheeba. Alia shared adorable pictures with the little ball of fur on Instagram as she bid her goodbye.

Sharing pictures with Sheeba, Alia wrote, “Goodbye my angel.” The picture shows Alia holding the cat in her hands as she played with her. The second picture shows the actor in bed, looking into her phone with Sheeba sitting on the bedside and staring into the phone.

 

Alia’s industry colleagues also came in her support and expressed condolences. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Zoya Akhtar, Esha Gupta shared heart emojis in the comments section while Tahira Kashyap dropped a broken heart emoji. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Heartfelt condolences.”

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan shared pictures of the cat on her Instagram and wrote, “RIP Sheeba. We named you after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one you had such a regal air. My mornings will never be the same again. Thank you for the abundance of love you blessed me with Sheebles will miss you so much.”

 

Riddhima was among the first ones to react to the post. She wrote, “Oh no aunty! So sorry to hear.” Pooja Bhatt commented, “Oh No...am so, so sorry to hear this Soni! How devastating.” Aahana Kumra wrote, “Oh no...god bless her soul...Sending you love.”

Also read: Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks back at times when she could wear denims, asks 'When will I wear my jeans again?'

Alia is currently, shooting for Gangubhai Kathiawadi. She, along with Soni, sister Shaheen Bhatt, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima and others, recently returned from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. They had also met Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh at the park as the couple was also vacationing there. Later, Alia attended Deepika’s birthday bash in Mumbai along with Shaheen and Ranbir.

