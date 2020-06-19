Amitabh Bachchan is full of hope in difficult times, shares a life lesson from dad: ‘Good if it is as per your will, better if it is not’

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a few thoughts on social media which can be considered a piece of advice to deal with the trying times as Bollywood witnessed one more death in a short span of time.

Hinting at the silence of God in tough times, the 77-year-old wrote on Twitter, “shshss .. when the noise all about thee is quiet .. savour it, allow it to breathe , give it the space in the room ..” He shared a picture of himself with a filter along with the tweet.

T 3567 - 🤫🤫 .. shshss .. when the noise all about thee is quiet .. savour it, allow it to breathe , give it the space in the room .. pic.twitter.com/gta0Joe2My — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2020

He shared the same picture on Instagram with a lesson his late father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan taught him during his difficult times. He wrote in Hindi, “Good if it is as per your will; Better if it is not as per your will’. I didn’t understand when Babuji taught me this at a distracted turn of my life. How can it be better if it is not as per our will! When he explained, I understood. ‘If it is not as per your will, then it is God’s will, and God will always want your good, so it’s better’.”

The veteran actor also shared his thoughts about not replying to the trolls who do not understand his writing. He wrote on his blog, “I shall not have the privilege of an answer .. for answers are an unclassified lot .. eager to be in the open declaring that they be noticed , talked about be given the dominance they so desperately need because they are complexed by the absence of the values norms of the World about them.”

Amitabh had recently condoled the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a long note in which he wondered why a young star took such an extreme step. He wrote, “Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more.”

He had expressed shock over his passing away. “ .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted,” he wrote.

