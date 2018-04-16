Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite word Badumbaa explained, via a 102 Not Out teaser

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan likes saying Badumbaa quite a lot. For weeks and months, we have wondered what the word may actually mean. Such is the actor’s love for the word that the actor has made it a part of his new film 102 Not Out, its new song that he has composed and song. The song, of course, is called Badumbaa.

Big B, who will soon be seen playing a “young father” to 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out, has unveiled the teaser of the song. Amitabh and Rishi have crooned the fun-filled number.

At 2 minutes, the teaser is pretty long and it even has Big B explaining what exactly is “Badumbaa”. “Ye ek josh hai, ye khushi ka ehsaas hai jo is gaane se zaahir ho jaega aapko,” he says in the video and asks fans to send their versions of the dance he does in the video. The actor has also composed the song, which is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter page, Big B wrote, “ZUMBA ZUMBA BADUMBAAA! Presenting a glimpse of BADUMBAAA! Watch the video and take part in the #MyBadumbaaaStep contest to meet me and @Chintskap! http://bit.ly/BadumbaaaOfficialTeaser … @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #AmitabhBhattacharya @JimitTrivedi06 @saregamaglobal #102NotOut

The song teaser was revealed on Kent Cricket Live on Sunday where Kapil Dev interviewed Amitabh Bachchan. Kapil turned interviewer for the show while Amitabh was the guest editor.

Directed by Umesh Shukla of Oh My God fame, 102 Not Out appears like a slice-of-life film that celebrates getting older and wiser. Amitabh Bachchan’s character is full of life and cherishes every moment. Rishi Kapoor’s role is in total contrast, and that creates a conflict between the two.

Watch the trailer of 102 Not Out:

102 Not Out is expected to hit the screens on May 4, 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more