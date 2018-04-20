Amrita Singh-Sara Ali Khan sparkle in traditional attire. See pic

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh and her daughter Sara Ali Khan are a picture perfect duo in traditional attire. Photographer Manav Mangalani has posted a photo on Instagram in which they can be seen sporting colourful lehengas.

Lately, Sara Ali Khan has been making a lot of public appearances. This is probably the ground work for her Bollywood debut later this year. However, there is still confusion about her first release as two names are doing rounds: Kedarnath and Simmbaa.

While Kedarnath has Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, Simmbaa will see Ranveer Singh opposite her. A few weeks back, Kedarnath was looking to get a new producer on board as the original producers, KriArj Entertainment, backed off the project.

Later, it was reported that RSVP Films, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, is ready to support the film.

“After Kai Po Che, Kedarnath will be our next venture together... Ronnie is an exemplary leader and I feel invigorated that he has stepped in and reinforced his faith in me. Just being in the room with Ronnie is a privilege, making a movie with him is an honour,” Abhishek Kapoor, film’s director, had said in a press statement.

Whatever be the case, Sara Ali Khan is likely to be launched in Bollywood with a lot of fanfare. Will she live up to the expectations?