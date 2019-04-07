Ananya Panday is a radiant Elle belle in first ever magazine cover. See it here

Actor Ananya Panday has made her magazine cover debut ahead of her film debut. The actor shared the cover - for the April issue of Elle India - on her Instagram. She also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, in which she talks about the process of shooting for the cover in ‘the beautiful city of Palermo’.

Sharing the cover, she wrote, “My first cover!!!! Thank you @elleindia , @supriya.dravid and @malini_banerji for making it so extra special for me! I’m so grateful, honoured and of course SUPER happy!!!” The image shows Ananya wearing a vibrant Tommy Hilfiger pantsuit, drenched in primary colours. The cover declares, “It’s just getting started.”

Sharing an alternate cover, Ananya wrote, “Happy happy happy!!!! Grateful grateful grateful!!!! Super super blessed!!!”

Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff and fellow debutante Tara Sutaria. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The first SOTY, which was directed by Karan, launched actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

In the BTS video, Ananya says, “Hi guys, I’m Ananya and I’m doing my first ever cover with Elle. They made it extra special for me by bringing me to the beautiful city of Palermo.” The video shows Ananya, wearing a flowing dress, posing in a heritage building in the Italian town.

Sharing the cover, Elle wrote, “Presenting our April cover star, the quintessential ELLE Belle, @ananyapanday against the backdrop of beautiful Palermo, captured just a few weeks before her life changes forever.”

Post Student of the Year 2, Ananya will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 15:53 IST