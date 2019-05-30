Ananya Panday parties with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and cousin Ahaan. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, was spotted partying with friends in Mumbai. Also seen at the party were Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan.

Pictures of the four with other friends are now online. Ananya can be seen spotting a short white skirt and a matching floral printed tube top. Aryan is casually dressed in a loose-fitting sweatshirt and a pair of cargo pants. Ahaan seems to have hurt his hand and had it in a sling.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut at a time when there was constant talk around nepotism. All through the promotions of her film, she was constantly asked about it. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror then, Ananya had candidly accepted that being a star kid meant that it was ‘half the battle won’ but she also added that if one isn’t good, rejection can follow soon too. She had said: “That’s half the battle won. If you’re not talented, people won’t invest in you. Period. But at the same time, I don’t want to be silly and give up an opportunity like this because people are bashing me for being someone’s daughter. If they don’t like me in the film, I’ll will accept that, but at least watch the film.”

Her father, actor Chunky doesn’t necessarily take kindly of all the criticism coming Ananya’s way. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that he felt sad that people said such things. He said: “Most of the times, they don’t even know what they are talking about. My daughter has auditioned along with 1000 girls for SOTY 2. She actually went through the process and got it.”

Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan too has set his eyes on Bollywood. He told IANS in an interview that he wants to do films like Rockstar, 3 Idiots and Chak De! India. “Films like Rockstar, 3 Idiots and Chak De! India, have shown me how versatile our industry can be. I would love to work with directors of all sorts, I do not know yet which director would bring the best out in me, but that answer is something I can’t wait for.”

Aryan, meanwhile, is busy studying filmmaking in the US. His father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, had previously said that his son is interested in direction.

First Published: May 30, 2019 10:24 IST