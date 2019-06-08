Ananya Panday says she wants to do a steamy scene with Varun Dhawan, ‘I do have a crush on him’

Actor Ananya Panday has often talked about her crushes and the recent one to be named in the list is actor Varun Dhawan. She also said she would choose Varun if she were to do a steamy scene with an actor of her choice. Chunky Pandey’s daughter has earlier named Kartik Aaryan as her crush.

Talking to Zoom TV in an interview, Ananya said, “I do have a crush on him, I have always said it but I have many crushes,” Ananya said, adding that she would like to do a steamy scene with Varun.

Recounting a scary experience while shooting for Student of the Year 2, she said: “I would have died! The airbags of the car opened up, Tiger Shroff came to save me, but when he realised that the car is going to blow up he ran in the other direction and left me.

“Everyone had left me in the car and gone! I had heard all these horror stories that once the airbags open up your nose breaks -- so my first reaction was -- Is my nose broken? Later I realised much more could have happened. Then I saw the movie and the scene is not there and I was like I have risked my life for this.”

In a quick round of unveils, Ananya confessed that she would choose to go out on a date with Kartik over Ishaan Khatter if both of them ask her out at the same time. The episode will air on Saturday.

Earlier, talking about her crushes and being linked to Kartik, Ananya had said, “There is no triangle (between Sara, Kartik and herself)! I think, me as a person, I am so young. I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush. I’m very open about my feelings and I’m very open about the people I have crushes on. But I’m so young, I think my crushes change also all the time. So I think it’s just fun, everyone is having fun.”

Last month, Ananya had said that she has a crush on Kartik. “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

After making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2, Ananya is currently working with Kartik Aaryan on a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also features Bhumi Pednekar. She featured alongside debutant Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in her debut film.

(with IANS inputs)

