Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan party hard at Punit Malhotra’s Valentine’s Day bash. See pics

As several actors celebrated Valentines’ Day with their partners and shared romantic messages, director Punit Malhotra hosted a bash at his residence, which was attended by many young celebs from Bollywood. Punit is currently working on his directorial venture Student of the Year 2 director that stars Tiger Shroff and marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey.

While Tiger Shroff was not spotted at the party, Ananya arrived in a little black dress at the do. Her co-star Tara was a contrast in white co-ords paired with a matching shrug. All three will be seen sharing the couch on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan 6, this Sunday.

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Luka Chuppi actor Kartik Aaryan, who claimed to be single on the show, also came to celebrate the day with his industry friends. The actor had shared a candid picture with a skeleton on his Instagram account during the day, while calling it his date.

Among other guests at the party were Cocktail actor Diana Penty, who chose a short blue dress paired with red heels for the evening. She was seen bonding with Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who kept it casual in a short dress paired with an oversized shirt and sports shoes.

Mubarakan actor Athiya Shetty and Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde also attended the party as per the theme of the night. While Athiya made a style statement in a black and white ensemble, Pooja sizzled in a short black dress at the do.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Pritam, Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Singer Neha Kakkar, rapper Badshah, Sophie Choudry, Pritam and actor Neha Sharma, TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina were also spotted at the bash.

Badshah, Neha Kakkar and Kartik Aaryan at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Sophie Choudry, Neha Sharma and Pooja Hegde at Punit Malhotra’s bash. (Varinder Chawla)

