Kartik Aaryan introduces his creepy date on Valentine’s Day. See pic

Actor Kartik Aaryan may be enjoying a lot of female attention but claims to be single this Valentine’s Day. Wishing his fans on the occasion, Kartik shared a picture on his Instagram account while introducing his fans to his date – a skeleton. He captioned it, “Happy Valentines Day from me and my Date #Sonu #Gogo #Rajjo play karne ke baad who else would go on a date with me....”

For the record, the actor played Rajjo in his successful debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Gogo in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu in his 2018 blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

After Simmba, actor Sara Ali Khan had expressed her interest in Kartik on Koffee With Karan. Kartik had responded that he is ready to go on a date with her and she only needs to tell her the time and address.

The actor had recently told HT in an interview, “I am absolutely single. I wish I had someone special as my Valentine. It would have been great but that’s not the case. So, now, it’s just me and a Valentine’s Day.”

However, he did confess being a romantic at heart and shared his idea of a perfect Valentine’s Day date. He said, “I am a guy, who would – on a full moon light – book a yacht, arrange for a personalised food menu as per her liking, along with a violin player and have a candle light dinner. Bas woh, saumndar aur main (It will only be me, her and the sea).”

Kartik has begun the promotions of his upcoming film Luka Chuppi with co-actor Kriti Sanon. The two also shared the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Kartik is also filming for his next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He will be seen romancing Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in the film.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 16:45 IST