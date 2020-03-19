Anil Kapoor cracks up at nephew Arjun Kapoor’s impression of him: ‘We will talk about this later’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 17:14 IST

Anil Kapoor’s iconic style has inspired many mimicry artists over the years but this one is closest to his heart. The actor has reposted a video of his nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor imitating him at a recent interview and it’s quite a treat.

In the video, Arjun is seen at a chat show with Parineeti Chopra, promoting their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pnky Faraar. Parineeti eggs him on do an impression of his uncle and Arjun launches straight into it. He begins by doing an impression of Anil from his Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. “Welcome to Slumdog Millionaire! Chaiwala,” he says.

Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later 😂😂 Love you!! @sidkannan Thank you!! https://t.co/sejsGbj5XZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 19, 2020

Arjun then told the interviewer how the super confident Anil calls a mirror ‘confidence.’ “People ask for mirrors on sets to check their faces? He doesn’t say that. He says, ‘bring the confidence, bring the confidence. Wow I’m looking so good. Let’s go! Let’s take some,’” he said.

Anil replied to the video saying, “Chachu @arjunk26 we will talk about this later Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Love you!!,” he wrote in his tweet.

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

Arjun and Anil have worked together in 2017’s Mubarakan, directed by Anees Bazmee. Arjun had a double role in the film, which also starred Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Anil had said that working with Arjun was an emotional experience for him.

Arjun and Parineeti’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s release has been delayed due the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and has been delayed for two years already now.

Follow @htshowbiz for mores