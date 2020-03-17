Arjun Kapoor turns ‘rhyme slayer’ on day three of coronavirus quarantine, says ‘can’t deal, feels surreal’

bollywood

Mar 17, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic escalates with each passing day, the film industry is taking steps to contain the outbreak, as well. Arjun Kapoor is among the many actors currently in self-quarantine, as a precautionary measure.

Arjun has been keeping his fans constantly updated about his life, even though he is confined to his house. He took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie, along with a poetic caption. “Quarantine Day 3. Can’t deal, Feels surreal. The paranoia is real, maybe its her way of putting us back on an even keel. #hiddentalents #rhymeslayer #selfieking,” he wrote.

On Monday, Arjun shared a selfie with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh from the sets of their upcoming film, and said that he missed shooting. However, he emphasised that safety comes first and that he was making the most of his ‘quarantine and chill’ time.

“Sitting at home missing work & being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again... #mondaymusings #thinkingoutloud #selfieking #setlife #westilldonthaveatitle #quarantineandchill,” he wrote.

Arjun and Rakul will star together in a dramedy directed by Kaashvie Nair, who has earlier assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The shoot has been stalled, keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, on Sunday, leading film bodies including Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), Western India Film Producers’ Association (WIFPA) and Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), decided to halt all shoots from March 19 to 31 as a safety measure.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan earlier told Hindustan Times that the film and television industries will lose an estimated Rs 80-90 crore every week due to the shutdown.

