Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in throwback birthday post by Natasha Poonawalla, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora make cameo

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in throwback birthday post by Natasha Poonawalla, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora make cameo

Alia Bhatt’s friend Natasha Poonawalla has shared a throwback picture from their trip to New York City with Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and actor couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Natasha Poonawalla’s throwback picture.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Natasha Poonawalla's throwback picture.
         

On actor Alia Bhatt’s 27th birthday, her friend Natasha Poonawalla has shared a throwback picture from their trip to New York City with Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and actor couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The picture shows the group smiling for the camera, with both Ranbir and Arjun planting kisses on their partner’s cheeks.

Natasha wrote, “Birthday girl! Happy happy birthday @aliaabhatt.” The picture shows the group on the streets of NYC. While Arjun and Malaika were on vacation in the Big Apple, Alia and Ranbir made trips to the city while Ranbir’s father, Rishi Kapoor, was undergoing cancer treatment.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for around two years now, while Arjun and Malaika announced their relationship in 2019.

Alia celebrated her birthday in a low-key manner, with sister Shaheen and friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal. Pictures and videos shared by Meghna on Instagram show Alia blowing the candles on her birthday cakes. In another picture, Alia, Shaheen, Akansha sit waiting for the clock to strike 12 to cut the cake. Akansha also shared funny videos with Alia.Shaheen gave fans a proper look at how the venue was decorated for the celebrations and a better look at the cakes.

 

Also read: Inside Alia Bhatt’s birthday party with sister Shaheen Bhatt. Where’s Ranbir Kapoor?

The actor is set to feature in the ambitious fantasy film Brahmastra, with Ranbir. She is also filming Gangubai Kathiawadi for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will also be seen in RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht. Production on all films and web series was ordered to temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

