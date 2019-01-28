Anil Kapoor suffering from calcification in shoulder, to receive treatment in Germany

Actor Anil Kapoor may look his cheery, happy best as he promotes his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, but he is suffering from a painful ailment. He recently opened up about his hurting shoulder in an interview to Mid-Day.

Anil said he has calcium deposits in his shoulders from the last couple of years. He will leave for Germany in April, where he will be treated by his trusted doctor. “I have suffered one or two tears, and a bit of calcification on my right shoulder. So, I have taken an appointment in April with Dr Muller-Wohlfahrt,” he said. Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt is a celebrity sports doctor and had earlier treated Anil’s tendonitis. “I had stopped sprinting altogether because of my weak ankle. (But after the treatment), I have gone back to sprinting after 15 years.”

Anil said performing his own stunts in movies made his shoulder worse. “These stunts affect me, but one has to keep moving forward.” He will be seen in Total Dhamaal after Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film is an action comedy which also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and others.

Also read: Koffee with Karan 6: Bhumi Pednekar says she stalks Ameesha Patel online

In Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Anil will share screen space with his daughter Sonam Ahuja, actor Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. It is set in the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around a love story with a difference. Sonam is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film, the trailer of which shows her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will release on February 1. It will be followed by Total Dhamaal which will release on February 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:38 IST