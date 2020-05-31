Anupam Kher streams his play online to spread positivity

bollywood

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:47 IST

After almost 500 performances, actor Anupam Kher’s celebrated biographical play, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai will now be available online. He has launched his own digital portal and will stream the play for free.

Kher says, “When I did this play, I was going through a financial crisis as I had borrowed money and needed an income, so I wanted to talk about my failures and laugh at them. If you laugh at your own problems and shortcomings, the world doesn’t have anything to frighten you with. I thought that if nothing else, kuch toh ho sakta hai. I wanted to do it for my sake than any achievement. When I began performing the play all over the world, I used to meet so many people backstage who would tell me that how the play inspires them. Many of them have written to me saying they felt encouraged to start life afresh and take on challenges.”

The award-winning actor, who has completed 36 years in the entertainment industry, hopes to “inspire people in these bleak times and remind them that anything can happen in life.” He adds, “When we recorded the play, we never thought that we would be airing it in a lockdown. It was meant for posterity and my budhapa. It is a documentary of my life, where I play more than a 100 characters in it, with lots of running around and stories and moments shared. It liberated me from the fear of failure.”

Kher points out that kuch bhi ho sakta hai is a theory that is applicable in any stage of life. “No one thought that we would all be sitting at home during a lockdown and fighting a virus. Similarly, I had never thought that after a long career in Hindi films, I would end up doing an American TV show and getting so much love from the audiences. Zindagi mein, anything can happen. It is an elevating feeling and this philosophy makes you optimistic,” says the actor.