Anurag Kashyap envies director Anubhav Sinha for pulling off Article 15, but says song at end was unnecessary

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap envies his colleague Anubhav Sinha. The reason? Article 15.“Envy Anubhav Sinha to have pulled off Article 15 that he has,” Kashyap tweeted on Monday. “Great performances and storytelling topped by such incredible cinematography, music, sound. A perfect slow burn of a thriller much like Mississippi Burning. Congratulations to all involved,” he added.

Article 15 aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution which prohibits any discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten. The investigative thriller features Ayushmannn Khurrana as a police officer, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa in key roles.

Kashyap wrote: “Ayushmann, Sayani, Gaurav Solanki, Manoj Pahwa, Zeeshan Ayyub, Vineet, Kumud Mishra and everybody whose name I don’t remember. Bas end title mein gaana nahin chahiye tha. (Just didn’t want song in the end).”

Envy @anubhavsinha to have pulled off Article 15 that he has. Great performances and story telling topped by such incredible cinematography , music, sound. A perfect slow burn of a thriller much like Mississippi Burning and the ilk. Congratulations all involved — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 1, 2019

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Article 15, which released on June 28, had a healthy weekend.“Ample growth on Day 2 and 3... Metros strong, driving its business ... Kabir Singh wave + India versus England #CWC19 cricket match (on Sunday) restrict overall growth... Weekdays crucial... Friday Rs 5.02 crore, Saturday Rs 7.25 crore, Sunday Rs 7.77 crore. Total: Rs 20.04 crore. India business,” he tweeted.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 10:59 IST