Anurag Kashyap to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama Bole Chudiyan. The film will mark feature directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

“I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him,” Kashyap said in a statement.

The actor-director duo previously collaborated in films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Raman Raghav 2.0 and the Netflix original Sacred Games. In Bole Chudiyan, Siddiqui is set to play a passionate lover and has already started preparing for the film, the statement read.

The film earlier starred Mouni Roy as the female lead but she quit the project in May. The producer has said the reason is her “unprofessional behaviour”, but the her spokesperson said the contract wasn’t yet signed due to “discrepancies”.

Producer Rajesh Bhatia on Friday issued a statement saying: “From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her.” “Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 p.m. for a 3 p.m. narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor.”

A spokesperson for Mouni confirmed she is “no longer a part of the film”. “Mouni has done many films before and has had a successful career, where everyone has vouched for her professionalism. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia... is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise. Even the contract isn’t signed because of the discrepancies in it.”

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 14:36 IST