Anushka Sharma is the youngest, only Bollywood actor on Fortune India’s list of most powerful women

bollywood

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:10 IST

Actress Anushka Sharma has been named in the Fortune India’s top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019. The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2008 with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks at 39. She is also the only Bollywood actor to feature on the list.

Fortune India wrote about the actress: “Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films - NH10, Phillauri, and Pari.

Also read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares first pic with Saiee Manjrekar from sets

“They made around Rs 40 crore each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled Bulbul and a web-series called Mai. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video.

Ekta Kapoor also features on the list where she shared space with celebrity designer Ritu Kumar.

Fortune’s annual ranking of India’s most powerful women in business is chosen for making an impact by virtue of their business acumen and social and cultural influence.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 20:10 IST