Anushka Sharma turns an opera singer, thanks to some sleepiness and creative video editing skills

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:38 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram post proves she may be a big celebrity but she is pretty much like us - after all, how many of us can stifle a yawn? Anushka has shared a montage of clips from behind-the-scenes as she gets ready for a shot with the camera catching her yawning at various points. Anushka cleverly edited the visuals to match with audio of an opera singer, each time she opened her mouth to yawn.

“No ! I wasn’t yawning at work . Obviously not ,” she wrote along with the video. The post attracted much love from fans and industry friends. Zareen Khan wrote, “So cute.”

Anushka was recently spotted in Delhi, along with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. They attended an event in the national capital to pay tribute to late former finance minister Arun Jaitley during the DDCA Annual Honours 2019. As a special stand was named after Virat at the recently renamed Arun Jaitley stadium, Anushka sat beside him, holding his hand. As she listened to a mention of Virat’s father’s death, Anushka was seen trying to hold back tears and kissing his hand several times.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma speak to late Arun Jaitley's wife. ( Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO )

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during a special tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during DDCA Annual Honours 2019, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

On the work front, Anushka does not have any acting projects in the pipeline. However, her production company is working on the Netflix project, Mai. She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero in which she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While Katrina followed it up with Salman Khan’s Bharat and is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar, neither Shah Rukh nor Anushka have announced any projects ever since.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:36 IST