Anuup Sonii: The nepotism and insider vs outsider debate is nothing but a waste of time and energy

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:30 IST

Actor Anuup Sonii has a straightforward take on the nepotism, insider vs outsider debate that is growing fiercer by the day. “I feel it’s a waste of time and energy,” he rues.

Elaborating his point, he goes on to ask, “Which field doesn’t have challenges that you don’t have to face? If my father is a doctor, and I want to become one, it’ll be easier for me than you, because he’ll guide me, how to prepare for exams, the right books to read, making sure I get admission in a good medical school. After completing my studies, my father will make sure I get attached to a prominent hospital. It’s the same with a lawyer. Fark kya hai?”

Being someone who made it big without any connections in the industry, the 45-year-old feels that every outsider becomes an insider one day.

Sonii quotes Shah Rukh Khan’s example to support his stance. “He was an outsider 27 years back, now he’s an insider. When his son wants to become a hero, don’t you think SRK will help him, and try to give the best launch possible? Uske baad janta ke haath mein hai, if they like or not, and then he’ll do more films,” reasons the actor.

Soni further points many examples of top industry kids who weren’t successful, “Their fathers are big producers, even they didn’t re-launch their kids. At the end of the day, it’s all business”.

But what about the opportunities that industry kids keep getting even if their first film doesn’t work, compared to someone who has just their first film to prove themselves?

“They’ll get those chances. I’m not favouring any star kid. You devote all your energy to your work. My father wasn’t a producer, what do I do now? Should I cry over this ‘Mujhe actor banna hai, kya karunga, rounga mere papa nahi hai?’ I’m a good actor, I’ll prove myself,” says Sonni, adding that he’s aware he needs to work harder than a star kid.

“Yes, I might think that even I can get launched as a hero, why do I keep doing character roles. If my father was a film star, even I’d have been launched as a hero, not caring how I looked. Mujhse buri shakal wale bhi hero ban rahe hain, main bhi ban sakta hoon na. But that’s not the point. You’ve to accept the reality and work to prove your point with your work,” explains. the Prassthanam (2019) actor.

