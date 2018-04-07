Shahid Kapoor does the Dame tu Cosita dance. Here’s the video

Shahid Kapoor, one of the best dancers in Bollywood, is the latest celebrity to try out the green alien dance that has been going viral on social media. Popularly known as #DameTuCosita and #DanceWithAlien, Shahid shared the video with the green alien on Instagram and in less than 24 hours of posting, it has got over 2.3 million views.

Matching his moves to that of the green alien, Shahid Kapoor uploaded the video on Instagram with the caption, “Love the #DmeTuCosita on musical.ly app! Do the #DanceWithAlien #DameTuCoSita. Download musical.ly app and enjoy more funny videos @musical.lyindiaofficial.”

The global trend, triggered by Indian ‘musers’, has gripped the internet and several celebrities have given in to the alien dance fever. Some of the popular celebrities to dance with the green alien include Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Aditi Bhatia, comedian Bhuvan Bam, and Bollywood actors Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes and many more.

