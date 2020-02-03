Arjun Kapoor remembers mother Mona Shourie on her birthday: ‘I’m not strong enough on most days, I just ride it out’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 09:26 IST

Arjun Kapoor’s mother Mona Shourie breathed her last on March 25, 2012, leaving a huge void in his life. On her 56th birth anniversary, he remembered her with an emotional note and said that he missed her every single day.

Sharing a picture of Mona on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya...”

The actor added that though society expects him to be “sorted”, he is “not strong enough on most days” but somehow manages to “ride it out”. He wrote, “I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor s started @fankindofficial & she’s kicking ass just like you did....”

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor lost their mother Mona to multiple organ failure after a long battle with cancer. The two have often shared emotional notes for her on social media.

Also read: Adnan Sami highlights plight of Pak students stuck in Wuhan, says ‘treated like dispensable scum by their own govt’

Just a few days ago, Anshula shared a throwback picture on Instagram, in which she was seen gazing lovingly at Mona. She wrote in her caption, “Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did.”

“Maya Angelou said it best ‘In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.’ Because there really isn’t Ma. Could really use one of your special smiles today.. #AlwaysAndForever,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more