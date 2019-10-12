Arjun Kapoor shares cute throwback pic with Rhea, Anshula and baby Janhvi Kapoor. See here

bollywood

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:32 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a couple of childhood throwback pictures on Instagram, which also include sister Anshula, half-sister Janhvi, and cousin Rhea Kapoor.

While Arjun and Anshula appear to be around 10 years old, Janhvi is just an infant in the picture. Arjun captioned the image, “My Childhood Swag was always high !!! @kobebryant 4 life @nbaindia !!! Also the sister s weren’t too shabby either.” In the picture, Arjun can be seen wearing a Los Angeles Lakers basketball jersey. In the second picture, which also seems to be from the same day, Arjun looks a little distracted. He captioned this picture, “This guy’s not a fan of posing too much. Them on the other hand.” Arjun was referring to himself and his siblings.

The picture shows Rhea, who is the daughter of Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor, holding baby Janhvi in her arms. Janhvi is the daughter of Arjun’s father, Boney Kapoor, and his second wife, Sridevi.

Arjun wasn’t close to Janhvi and her sister Khushi until recently, when the girls lost their mother. The family then bonded as they grieved. He said in a recent interview to CineBlitz, “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”

He added, “I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.” Arjun will next be seen in the historical epic Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Janhvi made her film debut in Dhadak, and is currently filming the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Khushi is studying in the US, and Rhea is a film producer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 17:15 IST