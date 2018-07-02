Aryan Khan or Shah Rukh Khan? Photographers at Ambani party had a tough time figuring it out

Sons look like their dads all the time but this is just too uncanny. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan arrived with his mom Gauri Khan for the engagement ceremony of Isha and Akash Ambani on Sunday and gave the paparazzi a tough time figuring out who he is.

In a video posted by photographer Viral Bhayani, the paparazzi gathered outside the Ambani residence in Mumbai can be heard getting confused at the Khan family’s arrival. “Shah Rukh aaya, Shah Rukh Aaya,” a few media persons can be heard screaming in the video as Aryan and Gauri stepped out of their car. They later realised it is actually his son and say ‘same same hi dikhte hain dono.’ Watch the video here:

Aryan looked just as handsome as his dad in a navy blue suit at the ceremony. He walked beside his mother, who wore a shimmery white saree. Shah Rukh also joined his family at the photo-op later.

Shah Rukh and his family are currently in Barcelona for a holiday. He posted pictures with his kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from their trip on Instagram. In one of the photos, shared by wife Gauri, Shah Rukh is seen sitting candidly on the pavement, holding AbRam in his lap as Aryan strikes a stylish pose for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Gauri tweeted, “Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona.”

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/sz1ayHWVu7 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 1, 2018

Earlier, Shah Rukh also shared an adorable picture with daughter Suhana. “Sun-kissed,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh is working on Aanand L Rai’s Zero in which he plays a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

