Home / Bollywood / Assam Police turns Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose into hilarious social distancing meme

Assam Police turns Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose into hilarious social distancing meme

The Assam Police decided to create awareness about social distancing in a fun and innovative way, by using a meme inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose.

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose was turned into a meme by the Assam Police.
Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose was turned into a meme by the Assam Police.
         

The Assam Police are spreading awareness about social distancing with a funny meme inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s signature outstretched arms pose. They even shared a dialogue from Baazigar, tweaked slightly to fit the theme.

In the meme, a mask has been photoshopped onto Shah Rukh’s face, with his arms indicating the distance to be maintained from one another during the coronavirus pandemic. “Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, ‘Kabhi kabhi paas aane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai.’ Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona,” the tweet from the Assam Police’s official Twitter handle read.

 

Also read | Fatima Sana Shaikh says she cried when she discovered Shah Rukh Khan was married: ‘It was like a legitimate break-up for me’

This is not the first time Shah Rukh’s signature pose has been used by the Assam Police to create awareness. Earlier, in 2018, Jalukbari ACP Ponjit Dowerah had shared a graphic, in which the actor was seen holding a placard in one of his outstretched hands. The sign read, “Traffic niyam ka kripaya palan kare (Please follow traffic rules).”

Shah Rukh had re-shared the tweet on his own page and written, “The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules.”

In April, the Mumbai Police had shared a hilarious meme featuring Shah Rukh. They posted a clip from Main Hoon Na, in which the actor does a Matrix-inspired backward bend to save himself from Satish Shah’s saliva expulsion. “@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer — Mask Hai Na!” the caption read.

The Nagpur Police also created awareness about social distancing with a meme inspired by Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express. Sharing a still from the film in which the two were seen seated on opposite ends of a bench, they wrote on Twitter, “Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

