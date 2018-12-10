At Rani Mukherji’s daughter Adira’s birthday bash, Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara, Karan Johar’s kids come to party

Bollywood was a divided house on Sunday with some stars making it to the sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani in Udaipur. However, another section of Bollywood celebs made it to Yashraj Studios in Mumbai to celebrate Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira’s third birthday.

A host of celebs with their little ones made it to the birthday bash. Even as papa Karan Johar was away at Udaipur for Isha’s sangeet, his twins Yash and Roohi attended Adira’s birthday celebration, accompanied by their grandmother Hiroo Johar. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, husband Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya were away at Udaipur, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made it to the do.

Looks like little Taimur Ali Khan was missing from action but his cousin Inaaya Naummi Kemmu more than made up for his absence. The little munchkin came in with her mother, Soha Ali Khan. Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted with his son, Lakshya. Shilpa Shetty, her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra also made their presence felt. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara was also seen at the bash.

Rani’s cousins, Kajol and Tanisha were also present at the do. Kajol came with her son Yug. Also seen were Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Rani and Aditya are extremely private and have kept their daughter away from media and photographers. In fact, there are very few pictures of Adira online. Adira was born in 2015, a year after the wedding of Rani and Aditya in faraway Italy, in a secret wedding.

Aditya heads Yashraj Films, which boasts of the string of successes. However, its latest offering, Thugs of Hindostan, turned out to be a dud at the box office.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 12:20 IST